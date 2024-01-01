Fajitas in Great Falls
Great Falls restaurants that serve fajitas
Jalisco Greeat Falls
525 Central Avenue, Great Falls
|Fajitas
Your choice of marinated meat, cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
Guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo come on the side.
Modifier: Steak, Chicken, vegetarian, or Shrimp +$1)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tracy's Family Restaurant
127 central ave, Great Falls
|Marinated Chicken Fajitas
|$16.99
Chicken marinated in beer, and fajita seasoning grilled with onions, and green peppers. Brought to you rockin hot along with flour tortillas and a side of rice.
|Steak Fajitas
|$17.99
6oz of delicious ribeye grilled with onions, green peppers, and brought to you rockin' hot along with flour tortillas and a side of rice.