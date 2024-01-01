Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Great Falls

Go
Great Falls restaurants
Toast

Great Falls restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Jalisco Greeat Falls

525 Central Avenue, Great Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas
Your choice of marinated meat, cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
Guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo come on the side.
Modifier: Steak, Chicken, vegetarian, or Shrimp +$1)
More about Jalisco Greeat Falls
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tracy's Family Restaurant

127 central ave, Great Falls

Avg 4.4 (1901 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Marinated Chicken Fajitas$16.99
Chicken marinated in beer, and fajita seasoning grilled with onions, and green peppers. Brought to you rockin hot along with flour tortillas and a side of rice.
Steak Fajitas$17.99
6oz of delicious ribeye grilled with onions, green peppers, and brought to you rockin' hot along with flour tortillas and a side of rice.
More about Tracy's Family Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Great Falls

Nachos

Muffins

Chili Burgers

French Fries

Chicken Parmesan

Chili

Chai Lattes

Chorizo Burritos

Map

More near Great Falls to explore

Billings

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Missoula

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Columbia Falls

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Helena

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Missoula

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Billings

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (558 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (489 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (193 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston