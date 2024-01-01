Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Great Falls

Great Falls restaurants
Toast

Great Falls restaurants that serve spinach salad

Item pic

 

Rib & Chop House - St. George, UT

21 3rd St N, Great Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry & Spinach Salad Lunch$12.95
This is served only on the lunch menu. Grilled chicken breast, fresh strawberries, sliced almonds, crumbled bleu cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and red radish tossed with baby spinach and our apple cider vinaigrette.
More about Rib & Chop House - St. George, UT
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tracy's Family Restaurant

127 central ave, Great Falls

Avg 4.4 (1901 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Strawberry Salad$14.99
More about Tracy's Family Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Celtic Cowboy

116 1st Ave S, Great Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach Cranberry Salad$12.00
Spinach | dried cranberries | pickled onion | Feta | Praline Pecans | choice of dressing
More about Celtic Cowboy

