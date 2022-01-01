Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Great Falls

Great Falls restaurants
Great Falls restaurants that serve naan

BRX Oven image

PIZZA

BRX Oven

1025-A Seneca Road, Great Falls

Avg 4.8 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic & Cheese Naan$8.00
More about BRX Oven
Restaurant banner

 

Bollywood Bistro - Great Falls

9853 Georgetown Pike, Great Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Naan$3.50
More about Bollywood Bistro - Great Falls

