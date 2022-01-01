Go
Toast

Great Foods2go INC

Come in and enjoy!

780 Hollister St., Unit 10

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

780 Hollister St., Unit 10

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Swagyu Chop Shop

No reviews yet

Swagyu Chop Shop is a Wagyu Focused Burger & Butcher Shop by Chef Steve Brown featuring the best Wagyu in the world from Japan, Australia and the United States.

Jack's Fire Pit

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Waba Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston