Great Full Gardens at the Legends
Our Mission: We support people's choice to eat healthy by creating a restaurant concept that works for every lifestyle. Our focus is serving delicious food made with love, with an emphasis on local, organic, and clean ingredients.
1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102
Popular Items
Location
Sparks NV
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
