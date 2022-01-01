Go
Toast

Great Full Gardens at the Legends

Our Mission: We support people's choice to eat healthy by creating a restaurant concept that works for every lifestyle. Our focus is serving delicious food made with love, with an emphasis on local, organic, and clean ingredients.

1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BLTA$14.50
Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With Your Choice of Side
Chicken Tinga Tacos$16.00
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Mary's Organic Chicken Tinga, Red Onion, Cilantro, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco, Spring Mix, Sour Cream, Salsa, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans
*Gluten Free
Paleo Bowl
Choice of Meat, Organic Kale, Green Cabbage, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Sweet Red Onion Salsa, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil
*Gluten Free
Pollo Taco Salad$17.00
Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Organic Spring Lettuce, Organic Black Beans, Green Onion, Mozzarella, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Choice of Dressing (Juli Recommends Cilantro Lime)
*Gluten Free
Fiesta Bowl$13.25
Spinach, Cabbage, Organic Quinoa Salad, Organic Black Beans, Carrots, Roasted Organic Corn, Cilantro, Tortilla Strips, Salsa, Cilantro Lime Dressing
*Gluten Free
*Vegan
Teriyaki Bowl
Choice of Meat, Organic Brown Rice, Organic House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Mushrooms, Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Pineapple, Broccoli, Green Onion, Cilantro
*Gluten Free
Julis Brown Rice Sauté$12.75
Organic Brown Rice, Spinach, Cabbage, Broccoli, White Beans, Avocado, Cucumber, Cilantro, Lemon Oil
*Gluten Free
*Vegan
Grilled Cheese$12.00
Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough With Your Choice of Side
Warm Kale Salad$13.25
Kale, Shredded Brussles Sprouts, Shredded Golden Beets, Parmesan Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Slivered Almonds, Champagne Vinaigrette
*Gluten Free
Turkey Pesto$14.50
All Natural Turkey Breast, Provolone, Pesto Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
See full menu

Location

1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102

Sparks NV

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FreshBerry Legends

No reviews yet

FreshBerry Yogurt Cafe located next to Scheels at the Legends Outlet Mall

BurgerIM - Sparks

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

Loco Ono - Prater

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston