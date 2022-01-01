Go
Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN

Our Mission: We support people's choice to eat healthy by creating a restaurant concept that works for every lifestyle.

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

555 S Virginia St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1396 reviews)

Popular Items

Teriyaki Bowl
Choice of Protein, Organic Brown Rice, Organic House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Mushrooms, Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Pineapple, Green Onion, Cilantro, Broccoli
*Gluten Free
Paleo Bowl
Choice of Protein, Organic Kale, Green Cabbage, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Sweet Red Onion Salsa, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil
*Gluten Free
BLTA$14.50
Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With Your Choice of Side
Warm Kale Salad$13.25
Kale, Shredded Brussles Sprouts, Shredded Golden Beets, Parmesan Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Slivered Almonds, Champagne Vinaigrette
*Gluten Free
Macro Bowl$12.75
Organic Black Beans, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Sauteed Collard Greens, Shredded Golden Beets, Organic Brown Rice, Local Microgreens, Avocado, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil
*Gluten Free
*Vegan
Grilled Cheese$12.00
Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough With Your Choice of Side
Pollo Taco Salad$17.00
Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Organic Spring Lettuce, Organic Black Beans, Green Onion, Mozzarella, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Choice of Dressing (Juli Recommends Cilantro Lime)
*Gluten Free
Turkey Pesto$14.50
All Natural Turkey Breast, Provolone, Pesto Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Bread, With Your Choice of Side
Soba Noodle Salad$14.00
Organic Heirloom Soba Noodles, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumber, Green Onion, Radish, Toasted Cashews, Local Pea Shoots, Cilantro, Sesame Soy Vinaigrette and Ginger Basil Dressing
*Vegan
Julis Brown Rice Sauté$12.75
Sautéed Spinach, Cabbage, Broccoli, White Beans, Organic Brown Rice, Avocado, Cucumber, Cilantro, Lemon Oil
*Gluten Free
*Vegan
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

555 S Virginia St

Reno NV

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
