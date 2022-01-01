The Kitchen by GFG

Go
Welcome to The Kitchen by Great Full Gardens
We are an Organic Soup/Salad/Hot Bar serving Sandwiches, Burgers and More!
Try our Catering Services for you next luncheon!

5220 Longley Lane

Popular Items

BLTA$12.00
Uncured Natural Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Roasted Tomato Aioli
Gourmet Grilled cheese$11.00
Cheddar, Provolone, & Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Pesto Aioli
Chicken Taco Salad$14.50
Organic Greens, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Sour Cream, Black Beans, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro Lime Dressing
The Classic$12.00
Toasted Bun, 1000 Island, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickles
3 Tacos Combo
Organic Corn Tortillas, Served with (V) Great Full White Beans & (V) Mexican Rice & Salsa
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Organic Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Mozzarella, Tots, Choice of Meat, Pico de Gallo
Egg Tacos & Tots$7.50
2 Organic Corn Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Salsa. Served with Tater Tots
Turkey Pesto$12.00
Natural Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pesto Aioli
(V) FLTA$12.50
Smoked Vegan Tempeh, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Roasted Tomato Aioli
Great Full Burrito$10.00
Organic Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Sourcream or Cashew Cream & Salsa. Choose from Chicken, Tri Tip, Jackfruit, or Roasted Veggies
5220 Longley Lane

Reno NV

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
