Great Harvest Bread Co.
Local, cozy bakery & cafe! Enjoy fresh, made-to-order sandwiches and salads! Treat yourself, a friend, or colleague to made-from-scratch cookies, batter breads, muffins, and scones that change seasonally! There's something for every taste and every budget!
SANDWICHES
9440 Mentor Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9440 Mentor Ave
Mentor OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
