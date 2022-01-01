Great Lakes Center for the Arts
With a mission to serve as a cultural and social hub for Northern Michigan, the Great Lakes Center for the Arts will inspire, entertain and educate with year-round programming, affordable ticket pricing and a robust education program.
800 Bay Harbor Drive
Popular Items
Location
800 Bay Harbor Drive
Bay Harbor MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Parkside Deli
Sandwiches made to order!
Roast & Toast
Coffee / Cafe
The New York Restaurant
Eclectic cuisine in a comfortable setting overlooking the waterfront in historic downtown Harbor Springs
Bar Harbor
Come in and enjoy!