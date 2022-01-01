Great Neck restaurants you'll love

Great Neck restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Great Neck

Great Neck's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Caterers
Greek
Must-try Great Neck restaurants

Greek Xpress image

 

Greek Xpress

37 Great Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki Stick$4.85
served with 3oz tzatziki and toasted regular pita
Gyro Pita$10.45
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki, all wrapped inside a regular toasted pita
Large Greek Salad$14.95
lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
More about Greek Xpress
Marie Blachere image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Marie Blachere

550 MIDDLE NECK, GREAT NECK

Avg 4.4 (513 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SAVORY PUFF$3.95
Choice of: Leek Parmesan, Spinach Feta or Tomato Olive. All Vegetarian
3+1 BEIGNET$4.50
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$2.75
More about Marie Blachere
Sea Bar image

 

Sea Bar

7 Great Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ahi Tuna$28.00
Lightly grilled fillet coated with sesame seeds
Flash Fried Calamari$16.00
Lightly Fried Calamari, Served with Marinara Sauce
L8 Sesame Crusted Tuna over Farmers Salad$18.50
Tuna coated in sesame seeds served over Farmer's Salad
More about Sea Bar
32 Middle Neck Road image

 

32 Middle Neck Road

32 MIddle Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 32 Middle Neck Road
Amal Catering image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Amal Catering

485 MIDDLE NECK ROAD, Great Neck

Avg 4.1 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Amal Catering
Great Neck Diner image

 

Great Neck Diner

14 Grace Ave, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Great Neck Diner
Homemade Taqueria - Great Neck image

 

Homemade Taqueria - Great Neck

17 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Homemade Taqueria - Great Neck
Restaurant banner

 

Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen

76 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen
