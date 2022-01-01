Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Great Neck

Great Neck restaurants
Toast

Great Neck restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen

76 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$18.00
toasted sourdough, avocado puree, red onion, drizzle of honey, arugula
More about Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen
Great Neck Diner image

 

Great Neck Diner

14 Grace Ave, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$13.95
More about Great Neck Diner

