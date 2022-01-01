Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Great Neck

Go
Great Neck restaurants
Toast

Great Neck restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

37 Great Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Orange Cake$6.00
Greek orange cake made with phyllo pastry and soaked in syrup.
More about Greek Xpress
Great Neck Diner image

 

Great Neck Diner

14 Grace Ave, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Skyscraper Lemon Coconut Cake$7.95
Pound Cake$3.50
More about Great Neck Diner
Marie Blachere image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Marie Blachere

550 MIDDLE NECK, GREAT NECK

Avg 4.4 (513 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless cake$19.99
More about Marie Blachere
Item pic

 

Sea Bar

7 Great Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$10.00
House made fluffy chocolate cake filled with molten center, served warm
L1 Crab Cake Burger w/ Hand Cut Fries$16.50
Maryland Crab Cake patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion served over hand cut fries with coleslaw
Maryland Crab Cake$16.00
House Made 6 oz Patty of Blue Crab Served with Remoulade Sauce
More about Sea Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Great Neck

French Fries

Octopus

Sweet Potato Fries

Cheeseburgers

Pudding

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Great Neck to explore

Bayside

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Floral Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Little Neck

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Roslyn Heights

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Whitestone

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Fresh Meadows

No reviews yet

Manhasset

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Queens Village

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston