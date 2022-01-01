Cake in Great Neck
Great Neck restaurants that serve cake
More about Greek Xpress
Greek Xpress
37 Great Neck Road, Great Neck
|Greek Orange Cake
|$6.00
Greek orange cake made with phyllo pastry and soaked in syrup.
More about Great Neck Diner
Great Neck Diner
14 Grace Ave, Great Neck
|Skyscraper Lemon Coconut Cake
|$7.95
|Pound Cake
|$3.50
More about Marie Blachere
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Marie Blachere
550 MIDDLE NECK, GREAT NECK
|Flourless cake
|$19.99
More about Sea Bar
Sea Bar
7 Great Neck Road, Great Neck
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$10.00
House made fluffy chocolate cake filled with molten center, served warm
|L1 Crab Cake Burger w/ Hand Cut Fries
|$16.50
Maryland Crab Cake patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion served over hand cut fries with coleslaw
|Maryland Crab Cake
|$16.00
House Made 6 oz Patty of Blue Crab Served with Remoulade Sauce