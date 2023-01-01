Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Great Neck

Great Neck restaurants
Toast

Great Neck restaurants that serve carrot cake

Rothchilds Kitchen -

76 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$12.00
More about Rothchilds Kitchen -
Great Neck Diner

14 Grace Ave, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Skyscraper Carrot Cake$7.95
More about Great Neck Diner

