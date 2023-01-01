Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Great Neck
/
Great Neck
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Great Neck restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Marie Blachère - French Bakery & Café
550 MIDDLE NECK, GREAT NECK
Avg 4.4
(513 reviews)
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
$4.00
More about Marie Blachère - French Bakery & Café
YAAAS TEA-Great Neck
62 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck
No reviews yet
Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie Jar
$5.95
More about YAAAS TEA-Great Neck
Browse other tasty dishes in Great Neck
Greek Salad
Veggie Burgers
Waffles
Eggplant Parm
Mozzarella Sticks
Cookies
Tuna Salad
Chicken Salad
More near Great Neck to explore
Bayside
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Port Washington
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Floral Park
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Manhasset
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Little Neck
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Queens Village
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Fresh Meadows
No reviews yet
Whitestone
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2295 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(472 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(339 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(272 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.6
(236 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(82 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(116 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston