Cobb salad in
Great Neck
/
Great Neck
/
Cobb Salad
Great Neck restaurants that serve cobb salad
Great Neck Diner
14 Grace Ave, Great Neck
No reviews yet
Cobb Salad
$19.50
More about Great Neck Diner
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Marie Blachère - French Bakery & Café
550 MIDDLE NECK, GREAT NECK
Avg 4.4
(513 reviews)
Cobb Salad
$11.95
Romaine Lettuce
Chicken
Turkey Bacon
Hard Boiled Egg
Cherry Tomato
Blue Cheese
Avocado
Balsamic Dressing
More about Marie Blachère - French Bakery & Café
