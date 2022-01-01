Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Great Neck

Great Neck restaurants
Great Neck restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

37 Great Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
L2 Spinach Pie with Greek Salad$13.95
Spinach Pie with Greek Salad, choice of dressing.
Small Greek Salad$11.95
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap$11.50
Grilled chicken and greek salad mix with vinaigrette or tzatziki sauce in your choice of wrap
Item pic

 

Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen

76 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$18.00
tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, olive oil-red wine vinegar dressing
Great Neck Diner image

 

Great Neck Diner

14 Grace Ave, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Greek Salad$14.95
