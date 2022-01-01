Greek salad in Great Neck
Greek Xpress
37 Great Neck Road, Great Neck
|L2 Spinach Pie with Greek Salad
|$13.95
Spinach Pie with Greek Salad, choice of dressing.
|Small Greek Salad
|$11.95
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
|Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap
|$11.50
Grilled chicken and greek salad mix with vinaigrette or tzatziki sauce in your choice of wrap
Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen
76 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck
|Greek Salad
|$18.00
tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, olive oil-red wine vinegar dressing