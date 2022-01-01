Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Great Neck

Great Neck restaurants
Great Neck restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

37 Great Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
Caesar Salad mix with Grilled Chicken, Caesar dressing in your choice of wrap.
L7 Grilled Chicken Wrap$13.95
Grilled Chicken Wrap served with Rice Pilaf
Grilled Chicken Pita$11.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
More about Greek Xpress
Main pic

 

Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen

76 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Mediterranean spiced chicken breast, basil pesto, avvocado, roasted peppers, arugula
Grilled Chicken Salad$18.00
Mediterranean chicken breast, romain lettuce, sauteed red peppers, onions & muchrooms, honey mustard dressing
More about Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen
Great Neck Diner image

 

Great Neck Diner

14 Grace Ave, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Fajita Wrap$13.95
Grilled Chicken Breast$11.95
More about Great Neck Diner

