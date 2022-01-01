Grilled chicken in Great Neck
Great Neck restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Greek Xpress
37 Great Neck Road, Great Neck
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
Caesar Salad mix with Grilled Chicken, Caesar dressing in your choice of wrap.
|L7 Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$13.95
Grilled Chicken Wrap served with Rice Pilaf
|Grilled Chicken Pita
|$11.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen
76 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Mediterranean spiced chicken breast, basil pesto, avvocado, roasted peppers, arugula
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Mediterranean chicken breast, romain lettuce, sauteed red peppers, onions & muchrooms, honey mustard dressing