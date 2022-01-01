Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Great Neck

Go
Great Neck restaurants
Toast

Great Neck restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Great Neck Diner image

 

Great Neck Diner

14 Grace Ave, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
More about Great Neck Diner
Banner pic

 

Elite Pizza

94 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks (4)$7.00
Deep-fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of marinara sauce.
More about Elite Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Great Neck

Greek Salad

Chicken Tenders

Turkey Clubs

Cake

Falafel Pitas

Skirt Steaks

Garden Salad

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Great Neck to explore

Bayside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Floral Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Little Neck

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Roslyn Heights

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Fresh Meadows

No reviews yet

Whitestone

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Queens Village

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Manhasset

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1849 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston