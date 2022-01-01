Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in Great Neck

Great Neck restaurants
Great Neck restaurants that serve rice pudding

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

37 Great Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Pudding$6.00
made out of mastic, a spice found in only one island in Greece and known of its health benefits
More about Greek Xpress
Great Neck Diner image

 

Great Neck Diner

14 Grace Ave, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Pudding$5.95
More about Great Neck Diner

