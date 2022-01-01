Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rice pudding in
Great Neck
/
Great Neck
/
Rice Pudding
Great Neck restaurants that serve rice pudding
Greek Xpress
37 Great Neck Road, Great Neck
No reviews yet
Rice Pudding
$6.00
made out of mastic, a spice found in only one island in Greece and known of its health benefits
More about Greek Xpress
Great Neck Diner
14 Grace Ave, Great Neck
No reviews yet
Rice Pudding
$5.95
More about Great Neck Diner
