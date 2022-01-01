Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Great Neck

Go
Great Neck restaurants
Toast

Great Neck restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

37 Great Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
L11 Aegean Salad with Salmon$17.95
Aegean Salad with Charbroiled Salmon, Toasted Pita Bread and choice of dressing
More about Greek Xpress
Item pic

 

Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen

76 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Tabouli Salad$25.00
grilled salmon filet, bugur, cranberries, red onions, roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes, arugula, radishes, toasted almonds, olive oil-lemon dressing
More about Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Marie Blachere

550 MIDDLE NECK, GREAT NECK

Avg 4.4 (513 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON SALAD$9.00
served with bread
More about Marie Blachere

Browse other tasty dishes in Great Neck

Chicken Salad

Octopus

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Pudding

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Greek Salad

Turkey Bacon

Map

More near Great Neck to explore

Bayside

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Floral Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Little Neck

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Roslyn Heights

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Whitestone

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Fresh Meadows

No reviews yet

Manhasset

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Queens Village

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston