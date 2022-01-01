Salmon salad in Great Neck
Great Neck restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about Greek Xpress
Greek Xpress
37 Great Neck Road, Great Neck
|L11 Aegean Salad with Salmon
|$17.95
Aegean Salad with Charbroiled Salmon, Toasted Pita Bread and choice of dressing
More about Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen
Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen
76 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck
|Salmon Tabouli Salad
|$25.00
grilled salmon filet, bugur, cranberries, red onions, roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes, arugula, radishes, toasted almonds, olive oil-lemon dressing