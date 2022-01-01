Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Souvlaki in Great Neck

Go
Great Neck restaurants
Toast

Great Neck restaurants that serve souvlaki

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

37 Great Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Souvlaki Pita$11.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
Pork Souvlaki Platter$20.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Pork Souvlaki Stick$4.50
served with 1 pita bread (does not include any sauce. Must order separately if desired)
More about Greek Xpress
Great Neck Diner image

 

Great Neck Diner

14 Grace Ave, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$19.95
More about Great Neck Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Great Neck

Cheeseburgers

Salad Wrap

Turkey Bacon

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Greek Salad

Pies

Tuna Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Map

More near Great Neck to explore

Bayside

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Floral Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Little Neck

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Roslyn Heights

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Whitestone

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Fresh Meadows

No reviews yet

Manhasset

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Queens Village

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1621 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston