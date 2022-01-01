Great Notion Brewing - Berkeley - Berkeley
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2031 Fourth Street, Berkeley CA 94710
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Berkeley
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Solano Ave - 1591 Solano Ave
4.4 • 6,483
1591 Solano Ave Berkeley, CA 94707
View restaurant