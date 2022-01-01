Great Plains Burger Co
At Great Plains Burger, our menu is simple and our ingredients are fresh. We use only fresh ground, all natural beef, bakery fresh buns, fresh cut fries cooked in cholesterol free Canola oil, and milk shakes made from all natural ice cream from the local dairy.
Our nation's Great Plains symoblize a straightforward, no-nonsense, genuine spirit that is uniquely American. Great Plains Burger Company stands for exactly the same thing-honesty. We're all about honesty. Honest-to-goodness ingredients and a real committment to serving up the best burgers, fries, and shakes in town.
1771 Plymouth Rd
Ann Arbor MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex
Order online to save time! Pick up your order at the designated food station, your order will have a name followed by your check # displayed on your reciept. If you have any issues with ordering, please contact the manager Terri Martelle at (734)763-2252 or tmartelle@prgmichigan.com.
