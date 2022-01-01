Go
Toast

Great Plains Burger Co

At Great Plains Burger, our menu is simple and our ingredients are fresh. We use only fresh ground, all natural beef, bakery fresh buns, fresh cut fries cooked in cholesterol free Canola oil, and milk shakes made from all natural ice cream from the local dairy.
Our nation's Great Plains symoblize a straightforward, no-nonsense, genuine spirit that is uniquely American. Great Plains Burger Company stands for exactly the same thing-honesty. We're all about honesty. Honest-to-goodness ingredients and a real committment to serving up the best burgers, fries, and shakes in town.

1771 Plymouth Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHOCOLATE SHAKE$5.49
Buffalo$9.99
Beef$5.99
A) Reg Fries$2.99
C) Basket Fries$5.99
Turkey$5.99
Beef$5.99
Black Bean$4.69
Double Beef$10.38
Real McCoy Burger$7.69
Toasted Brioche Bun, Beef, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, and Cheddar Cheese
See full menu

Location

1771 Plymouth Rd

Ann Arbor MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

University of Michigan North Campus Research Complex

No reviews yet

Order online to save time! Pick up your order at the designated food station, your order will have a name followed by your check # displayed on your reciept. If you have any issues with ordering, please contact the manager Terri Martelle at (734)763-2252 or tmartelle@prgmichigan.com.

Rappourt

No reviews yet

The Craft Beer Bar of North Side A2!

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston