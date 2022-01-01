Go
Great State Burger - Laurelhurst

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3600 NE 45th St, • $$

Avg 4.1 (653 reviews)

Popular Items

Hamburger$5.00
For the Purist: Just Ketchup
Fries and Drink$6.00
Side of State Sauce$0.50
Boss Burger$11.75
Meet The Boss: 2 Beef Patties, Bacon, 2 Slices Of American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce.
Cheeseburger$5.75
Keep It Simple:American Cheese & Ketchup
12 oz Organic Chocolate$6.50
Great State Burger$6.75
The Classic: American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce
Fries and Shake$9.00
Meatless Burger$10.00
1/4 Pound all Vegan Impossible Patty, American Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Mustard, and Mayo.
Crinkle-Cut Fries$3.50
Crispy and hot all the time. Comes with one State Sauce per order.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

3600 NE 45th St,

Seattle WA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
