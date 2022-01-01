Great Wall Szechuan House
Come in and enjoy!
1527 14th St NW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1527 14th St NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Estadio
We welcome you to Estadio Afuera, our new outdoor dining streatery. Your favorite tapas, gintonics, Spanish beer & wine can now be enjoyed outside!
Milk Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Logan Circle - Call Your Mother Deli
LOGAN CIRCLE LOCATION: 1471 P ST NW Call Your Mother is a neighborhood bagel shop and deli. Good vibes & good eats.
Ted's Bulletin
Come in and enjoy!