Go
Toast

Great White

Great White is a neighborhood focused, casual cafe restaurant in Venice beach, California. Our menu is coastal-californian with a focus on fresh, local all day cuisine paired with great coffee.
With a warm, inviting and internationally influenced decor, being so close to Venice beach, sandy feet are always encouraged.

SANDWICHES

1604 Pacific Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (3965 reviews)

Popular Items

Matcha Green Tea Latte$6.00
Scramble Bowl$16.00
Soft scrambled egg, house-made pesto, garlic herb cheese, Pead & Barnettes bacon, baby spinach, grilled Gjusta sourdough
Blue Smoothie Bowl$14.00
e3 live blue algae, GW smoothie base, banana, chia seeds, seasonal fruit, house made granola V GF
Avocado Toast$14.00
House made pickled fresno’s, radish, micro cilantro
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Crispy chicken, house-made pickles, lettuce, Great White sauce, fries
Harvest Bowl$17.00
japanese sweet potato, charred zucchini, sauteed greens, grain medley, avocado, pumpkin seeds, puffed amaranth, house kraut, ginger turmeric dressing
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, charred scallion, Niman Ranch bacon, oaxaca cheese, chipotle aoli, flour tortilla, housemade roasted salsa
Falafel Wrap$15.00
House-made Falafel, baby kale, cucumber, roasted beets, avocado, pickled red onions, green tahini sauce, roasted garlic
Iced Latte$5.50
Shaken Iced Latte$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1604 Pacific Ave

Venice CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Winston House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Belles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GTA

No reviews yet

Pizza, Sandwiches

Only the Wild Ones

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston