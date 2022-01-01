Great White
Great White is a neighborhood focused, casual cafe restaurant in Venice beach, California. Our menu is coastal-californian with a focus on fresh, local all day cuisine paired with great coffee.
With a warm, inviting and internationally influenced decor, being so close to Venice beach, sandy feet are always encouraged.
SANDWICHES
1604 Pacific Ave • $
1604 Pacific Ave
Venice CA
