Greatea

10475 Medlock Bridge Rd 101A

Popular Items

Signature milk tea with special yellow cream, extra creamy and tastes like custard(Contains egg)
Taro Milk Tea
made with freshly mashed taro roots, able to taste the real taro's natural fiber
Mango Cheechee$6.99
Passion Fruit Tea$6.49
Grapefruit Tea$6.49
Cheese Milk Tea
Milk tea mixed with cream cheese, combination of black tea and rich, creamy taste
Super Fruit Tea$6.49
Black Sesame Milk Tea
Milk tea with sesame taste , creamy and rich
Mango Sago Milk Tea
Milk tea with crushed mango flesh and sago as a topping. creamy infused with sweet and sour, unavailable for topping exchange
Traditional Milk Tea
Taiwanese style milk tea with sensible taste of tea

Location

Johns Creek GA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

