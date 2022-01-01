Great Eats Cafe
Great Eats Cafe is a breakfast and lunch restaurant with a modern vibe. Featuring natural wood decor, friendly atmosphere and most of all, chef-inspired breakfast favorites to satisfy your great eats cravings.
6661 Lake Worth Rd
Greenacres FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
