Great Gold

Pick up orders from 5-9pm If your scheduled pickup time is after 8- it's ok- we'll be here.
Our pizza is made using locally sourced, stone ground, organic flours and produce sourced from our local farmers!

MAITAKE MUSHROOM$27.00
mushroom cream, king oyster mushroom, beech mushroom, miatake mushroom, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, crescenza cheese
BURRATA MARGHERITA$24.00
red sauce, buffalo mozzarella, parmesan, basil, olio verde.
Little Gem Ceasar Salad$19.00
Baby gem lettuces, parmesan, bread crumbs, soft cooked egg, pickled onion.
*** all salads served dressing onside
(can be made vegetarian)
SWEET SAUSAGE PIZZA BIANCA$27.00
sweet italian sausage, carmelized onion, roasted garlic, garlic cream, buffalo mozzarella, fontina, spinach
PROSCIUTTO & ARUGULA$28.00
Roasted garlic, red onion, buffalo mozzarella, saba.
Side Pizza Dip$3.00
House made buttermilk dressing.
Ruby Beets and Burrata$19.00
Grapefruit, pistachio, fennel, arugula, meyer lemon.
***All salads come with dressing on the side.
Pork Belly Meatballs$18.00
Ricotta, red sauce, white bean, basil.
Cannot be gluten-free. 3 per order.
THREE CHEESE$22.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fontina, parmesan.
Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

11025 Pioneer Trail #104

Truckee CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
