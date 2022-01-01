Go
Great Harvest Bread Co

Great Harvest Bread Company is your whole grain bakery headquarters in Provo. From milling our own wheat daily in our Provo bakery to creating beautiful gift baskets, sandwiches and treats our passion for phenomenal baked goods is the reason for everything we do. Enjoy the enticing aroma and warm surroundings of your Utah neighborhood Great Harvest Bread Co.
The secret to making phenomenal bread is in the wheat kernels. We know where every kernel comes from. That's because we have been purchasing our premium whole wheat from family-owned farms for more than 30 years.

1774 N. University Parkway #48

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Half Grilled Turkey Pesto$5.50
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, pesto, balsamic vinegar, red onion, tomato, and lettuce.
Whole Harvest Veggie$7.50
Classic veggie with avocado, seasoned mayo, Grey Poupon mustard, provolone cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, pesto, balsamic vinegar
Whole Classic Ham & Cheese$7.50
Ham, seasoned mayo, mustard, cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, pickle, salt, and pepper.
Whole Turkey Avacado$8.50
Turkey, avocado, seasoned mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato, salt an pepper, and a pickle spear.
Whole Classic Turkey$7.50
Turkey, seasoned mayo, mustard, provolone cheese, onion, tomato, pickle, salt, and pepper.
Whole Turkey Cranberry$7.50
Fresh sliced Turkey, seasoned mayo, cranberry sauce, provolone cheese, onion, tomato, pickle, banana pepper, salt, and pepper.
Half Turkey Cranberry$5.50
Fresh sliced Turkey, seasoned mayo, cranberry sauce, provolone cheese, onion, tomato, pickle, banana pepper, salt, and pepper.
Whole Roast Beef$7.50
Roast Beef, seasoned mayo, Gray Poupon mustard, cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, salt & pepper, pickle on the side.
Whole Grilled Turkey Pesto$7.50
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, pesto, balsamic vinegar, red onion, tomato, and lettuce.
Whole Buttered Pig$7.50
Ham, poppyseed butter, apple butter, provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, and onion, grilled on two slices of Great Harvest Bread.
Location

Provo UT

Sunday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

