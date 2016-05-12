Go
Toast

Great Lakes Distillery

The first distillery in Wisconsin since the repeal of Prohibition.

WRAPS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

616 W Virginia St • $$

Avg 4.6 (236 reviews)

Popular Items

Mini Bottle 5 Pack$30.00
50 ml bottles of seven spirits: Rehorst Vodka, Rehorst Citrus Honey, Rehorst Gin, Roaring Dan's Rum, and Kinnickinnic Whiskey.
Still & Oak Bourbon 750ml$39.00
A malt-forward bourbon using Wisconsin-grown grains. "The best whiskey made in WI," liquor.com. 86 Proof/43% ABV
Repeal Reserve Rye 375ml Bottle$40.00
The tradition continues. Our 5-year straight rye released to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition on December 5, 1933. Barreled on 12/5/16, and bottled on 12/5/21. Very Limited.
Top Note Milwaukee Mule Cocktail Pack$25.00
Make 6 perfect Milwaukee Mules with this pack. Includes a 375ml bottle of Rehorst Vodka and 3 bottles of Top Note Ginger Beer.
Rehorst Gin 750ml$30.00
Distilled with 9 botanicals. Gold medal winner at the 2020 World Gin Awards. 88 Proof/44% ABV
Bitter Truth Bitters Tin Set$25.00
A set of five 100ml bottles of bitters from Bitter Truth - the same bitters brand used at the GLD Tasting Room. Includes Celery Bitters, Orange Bitters, Creole Bitters, Aromatic Bitters, and Jerry Thomas’ Own Decanter Bitters.
Kinnickinnic Whiskey 750ml$36.00
A blend of bourbon, rye, and malt whiskies. Best American blended whiskey - 2013 World Whiskies Awards. 86 Proof/43% ABV
Good Land Orange Liqueur 750ml$30.00
Made using 100% fresh juice and zest from oranges and lemons, coriander, ginger and pure cane sugar. 70 Proof/35% ABV
Top Note Gin & Tonic Cocktail Pack$25.00
Make 6 perfect gin and tonics with this pack. Includes a 375ml bottle of Rehorst Gin and 3 bottles of Top Note Classic Tonic.
Meyer Bros. Old Fashioned Mix$10.00
Make an Old Fashioned just like the one served on tap in the Great Lakes Distillery Tasting Room with Meyer Bros. Old Fashioned Mix. Don't forget to add a bottle of Still & Oak Straight Bourbon, Still & Oak Straight Rye, or Brightonwoods Apple Brandy to your order.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Groups
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

616 W Virginia St

Milwaukee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid

No reviews yet

The same Movida food you love with all the sangria you can enjoy. This is Movida at Hotel Madrid.
Movida, translated meaning the movement, is a Spanish tapas restaurant located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Beyond the food, Movida features Spanish wines, seasonal, craft cocktails and house-made Sangria.

MobCraft Beer

No reviews yet

Taproom Hours:
Tuesday-Thursday 3pm to 10pm.
Friday - Sunday 12pm-10pm.
Currently the taproom is closed on Mondays.
Please call 414-488-2019 when you arrive to pick up your order and we will bring it out to you!
Thank you for your continued support!
-The MobCraft Team

The Explorium Brewpub

No reviews yet

The Explorium Brewpub is a locally owned and operated restaurant and brewery located in the Third Ward of Downtown Milwaukee. We offer the best is casual pub dining, 24 taps of house-made beer, and a full wine & spirit menu.

Milwaukee Ale House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston