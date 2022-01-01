Greek
Mediterranean
Grecian Gyro - Dunwoody
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
4468 Chamblee-Dunwoody Rd M4
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
4468 Chamblee-Dunwoody Rd M4, Dunwoody GA 30338
Nearby restaurants
Takorea
Takorea brings together the best of Korean and Mexican street food for a global experience in your back yard.
Farm Burger
A 100% grassfed & locally sourced burger joint!
Chopt Creative Salad Co
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Peachtree
Come in and enjoy!