Greco's Gyros

19321 Ventura Blvd

Popular Items

The Original Gyro Sandwich$12.00
Beef and Lamb served on pita bread Topped with lettuce, fresh tomato, red onion and house tzatziki
Can Soda$1.75
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$12.00
Marinated grilled Chicken thighs served on pita bread Topped with lettuce, fresh tomato, red onion and house tzatziki
Greek Salad$14.00
Hummus$7.00
Snapple$3.00
Original Gyro Plate$16.00
Chicken Souvlaki$10.00
Chicken Souvlaki Plate$18.00
Chicken Gyro Plate$16.00
Location

19321 Ventura Blvd

Tarzana CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
