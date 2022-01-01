Go
Greco's New York Pizzeria

"A Real Pie from the City"

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

19325 Ventura Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1053 reviews)

Popular Items

Antipasta Salad$15.00
Garden salad topped with Mortadella, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone and Pepperoncini. House Italian.
Pesto Chicken Hero$17.00
Pesto, grilled Chicken, fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Red Onion, fresh Tomato.
Classic Italian Hero$15.00
Mortadella, Salami, Hot Capicola, Provolone, Mustard and Mayonnaise. Topped with Mixed Greens, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Olives, fresh Tomato, Pickles and Vinaigrette dressing.
16'' Spinach Chicken Artichoke$26.00
Spinach, grilled Chicken, Artichoke and Garlic.
16'' Hot Honey Soppressata$31.00
Tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Soppresseta, and Hot Honey.
Greek Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Cucumber, and fresh Tomato. Topped with Feta, Kalamata, Pepperoncini. Vinaigrette.
Spicy Italian Hero$15.00
Hot Sopressata, Hot Capicola, Pepperoni, Provolone,, Mixed Greens, Red Onion, fresh Tomato, Giardinara, Calabrian Chili, Mustard, Mayonnaise, Vinaigrette.
16" White Pepperoni Calabrian$30.00
Olive Oil and Garlic base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Calabrian Chili, Ricotta, And Romano.
16'' Truffle Salami Mushroom$30.00
Olive Oil and Garlic, Mozzarella, Truffle Salami, Mushrooms, Ricotta, and Truffle oil.
16" Hawaiian BBQ Chicken$24.00
Grilled BBQ Chicken and Pineapple.
Location

19325 Ventura Blvd

Tarzana CA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
