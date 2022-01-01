Greecian Island Restaurant
Greek American Diner serving Breakfast-Lunch-Dinner and of course Coneys
Great Salads, Sandwiches and Soups
9994 E Grand River Ave • $
Location
9994 E Grand River Ave
Brighton MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
