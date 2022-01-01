Go
Greecian Island Restaurant

Greek American Diner serving Breakfast-Lunch-Dinner and of course Coneys
Great Salads, Sandwiches and Soups

9994 E Grand River Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (594 reviews)

Popular Items

Medium Greek Salad$6.89
Crisp salad greens, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, chic peas, beets, Greek olives, and peppers sided with our housemade Greek dressing.
Gyro Supreme$7.09
Slices of seasoned lamb and beef rolled in fresh pita bread with onions, tomato, feta cheese, shredded lettuce, and housemade gyros sauce.
Coney Island Hot Dog$3.19
Juicy hot dog topped with meaty chili, mustard, and onions.
Gyro$6.79
Slices of seasoned lamb and beef rolled in fresh pita bread with onions, tomato, and housemade gyros sauce.
French Fries$3.59
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad$10.29
Fresh marinated chicken breast carefully grilled and sliced atop crisp salad greens, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, chic peas, Greek olives, and peppers sided with our housemade Greek dressing.
Small Greek Salad$4.39
Crisp salad greens, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, chic peas, beets, Greek olives, and peppers sided with our housemade Greek dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

9994 E Grand River Ave

Brighton MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
