Greek Brothers Taverna

Come on in and enjoy!

50 Glocker Way

Popular Items

Lamb Gyro Entree$16.95
Freshly Carved Open Face, With pita bread,Rice,Broccoli,Tzatziki sauce
Chicken Gyro Entree$15.95
Freshly Carved Open Face, With pita bread,Rice,Broccoli,Tzatziki sauce
Falafel Sandwich$9.95
Yeero.
Served with lettuce,tomatoes,onions, tzatziki and fries
Greek Sampler$14.95
A Combination of Eggplant Spread,Tzatziki,Feta Cheese Spread,Hummus. Served With Pita
Substitutions upon request
SM Greek Salad$7.95
Mixed Greens,tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,green peppers,kalamata olives,feta cheese with our house balsamic dressing on the side
Baklava$6.50
A Greek Classic. Phillo Dough Stuffed with Walnuts in a Honey Syrup.
Chicken Souvlaki Entree$15.95
2 skewers with pita bread,Rice,Broccoli,Tzatziki Sauce
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$10.95
Yeero.
Freshly Carved from the Spit, Served with lettuce,tomatoes,onions, tzatziki and fries
Lamb Gyro Sandwich$10.95
Yeero.
Freshly Carved from the Spit, Served with lettuce,tomatoes,onions, tzatziki and fries
LG Greek Salad$11.95
Mixed Greens,tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,green peppers,kalamata olives,feta cheese with our house balsamic dressing on the side
Location

50 Glocker Way

North Coventry PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
