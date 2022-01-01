Greek Caffeina Cafe Express

Go
Year round 7 days a week drive through cafe offering a verity of unique coffee drinks, Greek and American baked goods, breakfast and lunches

69 Tupper Rd

Popular Items

Mint Coconut Iced Coffee
Panini Style lamb gyro$12.95
Iced Coffee
Mint Coconut Iced
Create Your Own Sandwich$6.95
Yaya's Coco Coffee Latte
Mediterranean Pistachio Late
Grilled Chicken Caprese Panini$12.95
Cafe Latte
Gyro w/chicken$11.50
Location

69 Tupper Rd

Sandwich MA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:15 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:15 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:15 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:15 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:15 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:15 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:15 pm
