Greek City Cafe

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

13178 Cortez Blvd • $

Avg 4.7 (1908 reviews)

Popular Items

FETA WRAP$8.39
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, side of Tzatziki sauce. Served with homemade chips
GYRO PITA$8.29
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, Tzatziki. Served with homemade chips
KIDS PITA DILLA$5.99
Choice of Chicken, Gyro or cheese
GREEK SALAD$8.69
(Our legendary) Mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, beets, chickpeas, pepperoncinis, onions, olives, potato salad, famous Greek dressing [GF]
FETA FRIES$4.19
Freshly cooked French fries tossed with greek herbs, feta cheese and our signature Feta Dill sauce.
PICK 2$9.49
CHICKEN PITA$8.29
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, Tzatziki. Served with homemade chips
GREEK POWER$10.29
Combination gyro and chicken, tomatoes, feta, tzatziki sauce [GF]
CALI CHICKEN BOWL$10.49
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomatoes, green peppers, chickpeas, feta, balsamic glaze [GF]
PICK 3$11.79
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

13178 Cortez Blvd

Brooksville FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
