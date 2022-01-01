Go
Greek City Cafe

FRENCH FRIES

2518 SR 580 Suite c • $

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)

Popular Items

PICK 3$11.79
CHICKEN PITA$8.29
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, Tzatziki. Served with homemade chips
GYRO PITA$8.29
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, Tzatziki. Served with homemade chips
FETA FRIES$4.19
Freshly cooked French fries tossed with greek herbs, feta cheese and our signature Feta Dill sauce.
PICK 2$9.49
FETA WRAP$8.39
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, side of Tzatziki sauce. Served with homemade chips
MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN BOWL$10.29
Grilled chicken, spinach, tomatoes, olives, feta, artichokes, avgolemono sauce
CALI CHICKEN BOWL$10.49
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomatoes, green peppers, chickpeas, feta, balsamic glaze [GF]
GREEK SALAD$8.69
(Our legendary) Mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, beets, chickpeas, pepperoncinis, onions, olives, potato salad, famous Greek dressing [GF]
GREEK POWER$10.29
Combination gyro and chicken, tomatoes, feta, tzatziki sauce [GF]
Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2518 SR 580 Suite c

Clearwater FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
