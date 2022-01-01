Go
The Greek Grill and Fry

7824 MARKET BLVD

Popular Items

Gyro Platter (1)$14.99
Athena Gyro Pita$10.99
Greek Salad$5.99
Cheeseburger$8.99
Chicken Gyro$10.49
Gyro Pita$10.49
Gyro Platter (2)$16.99
Hummus$4.99
Spicy Gyro Pita$10.49
French Fries$3.69
Location

CHANHASSEN MN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
