Greek Olive South

100 Church Street South

Popular Items

English Muffin$2.50
Homefries$3.50
Chicken Tenders With Fries$8.99
Wraps$7.95
Candy$1.50
Triple Decker Club$9.79
French Fries$4.25
BLT$5.90
One Egg Only$1.00
Any omelette$7.99

Location

100 Church Street South

New Haven CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
