Greek Palace
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
10006 W Happy Valley Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10006 W Happy Valley Rd
PEORIA AZ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade
Gourmet Hand-Crafted Lemonade, Served in Collectable Custom Mason Jars. Offering Healthy Options such as Acai & Pitaya Bowls, Smoothies, Healthy Bites and Locally Brewed Cold Brew on tap. Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
HELLO VIETNAM PHO&ROLL
Come in and enjoy!!
The Rec Pizza & Detroit Eats
The Rec Pizza & Detroit Eats
A Neighborhood hangout & nostalgic Michigander gathering place. Serving Detroit style Pizza & many Michigan offerings.
Kind of a bar & grill & pizza & sports