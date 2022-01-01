Greek Souvlaki
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
4001 Reviews
$
404 east 300 south
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
404 east 300 south, Salt Lake City UT 84111
Nearby restaurants
Gourmandise
Place your future pick-up order here! Place any same-day order by 3:00 p.m. to be picked up the next day. Orders after 3 p.m. will be available day after tomorrow.
Buds
The world needs more vegan sandwiches!
Blue Gene's
A friendly neighborhood bar serving classic-inspired drinks and weekend brunch
Greek Souvlaki
Come in and enjoy!