Go
Greek Souvlaki image

Greek Souvlaki

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

4001 Reviews

$

404 east 300 south

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markBuffet
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

404 east 300 south, Salt Lake City UT 84111

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Gourmandise

No reviews yet

Place your future pick-up order here! Place any same-day order by 3:00 p.m. to be picked up the next day. Orders after 3 p.m. will be available day after tomorrow.

Buds

No reviews yet

The world needs more vegan sandwiches!

Blue Gene's

No reviews yet

A friendly neighborhood bar serving classic-inspired drinks and weekend brunch

Greek Souvlaki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Greek Souvlaki

orange star4.7 • 4001 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston