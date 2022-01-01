Go
Toast

Greek Souvlaki

Come in and enjoy!

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

1067 S Jordan Pkwy • $

Avg 4.5 (2167 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1067 S Jordan Pkwy

South Jordan UT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BISCOTTS SOUTH JORDAN

No reviews yet

Chai, Coffee and Pastries are our specialty. Check out our breakfast and lunch menus. We also offers a wide and wonderful selection of celebration cakes for every occasion including birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers, house warming parties and everything in between. Be sure to order your next special cake from us for a wow effect at your party.

SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN

No reviews yet

Our mission is to provide authentic, made-from-scratch Indian food using fresh ingredients and exotic flavors that will educate and excite the palate while surprising each guest with high quality, personal service steeped in a culture of warmth and hospitality.

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zulu Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
For any orders over 20 people, please call us!
8 Entree's or more will be charged 10% gratuity when you arrive for your order.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston