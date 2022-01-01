Greek Souvlaki
Come in and enjoy!
GYROS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2192 W 3500 S • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2192 W 3500 S
West Valley City UT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bout Time Pub & Grub
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe Silvestre
We create an exciting, no-holds-barred mix of flavors and textures based on Mexican and regional Southwest American dishes, paired with fresh cocktails, friendly service, and a fun, lively atmosphere.
Costa Vida - West Valley City (Closed)
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
Crave Cookies
Cookies Without Limits!