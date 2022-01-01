Go
Greek Spot

Family-owned Casual Greek Restaurant serving up authentic flavors!

5685 Cottle Road

Popular Items

SOUVLAKI PLATE$21.00
3 Skewers (Pork, Chicken, Bifteki), Pita, Tzatziki, Red Tomato, Red Onion, Fries
GYRO PLATE$19.00
Tzatziki, Red Tomato, Red Onion, Fries
CHICKEN GYRO$11.00
Yellow Sauce, Lettuce, Red Tomato, Red Onions, Fries
GREEK SPOT SPECIAL$17.50
Any Protein of your choice, Pita, Tzatziki, Green Salad (Romaine Lettuce, Peppers,Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers Greek Feta Cheese, Vinaigrette dressing) Rice
SOUVLAKI SALAD$14.50
Any Skewer Meat, Romaine Lettuce, Peppers,Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers Greek Feta Cheese, Vinaigrette dressing
GYRO$11.00
Tzatziki, Red Tomato, Red Onion, Fries
SPANAKOPITA (4pcs)$9.00
Oven Baked EVOO Phyllo, Organic Spinach, Greek Feta Cheese
SPICY GYRO PLATE$19.00
Gyro Meat, Grilled Onions and Spicy Peppers, Pita, Tzatziki, Rice
FRIES$4.50
House Russet Potato Fries, Oregano
KIDS SKEWER MEAT$6.00
Location

5685 Cottle Road

San Jose CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
