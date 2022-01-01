Go
Greek Street

Fast casual Greek Restaurant

101/175 E. Alexandersville-Bellbrook Rd Suite #186

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shrimp Gyro$13.00
Marinated and Seared shrimp served up Traditional or Greek Street Style
Veggie Gyro$12.00
Seasonal Veggies served Traditional or Greek Street Style
Chicken Gyro$12.00
Marinated Chicken Thighs, served up Traditional or Greek Street Style
Village Salad$6.00
Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Parsley
Side Tzatziki$1.50
Pork Belly Gyro$12.00
Cured, Braised and Fried Pork Belly, served up Traditional or Greek Street Style
Lamb Gyro$13.00
Braised Leg of Lamb, served up Traditional or Greek Street Style
Greek Salad$9.00
Village Salad Plus Romaine
(Entree Salad)
Side Feta$1.50
Side Red Wine Vin
Location

Centerville OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
