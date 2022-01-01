Go
Greek Street

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

1021 Park Boulevard

Massapequa Park, NY 11762

Pickup

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Family Combo #1
$27.00

Choice of 2 pitas, Choice of 2 Drinks, Choice of Greek Salad or Fries | Includes 1 Pita Bread

Chicken Wings
$10.00
Pita Chips
$4.00

House Made Fried Pita Bread. Warning!!! Be Careful These Are Addictive!

Gyro Bowl (32oz)
$15.00

Lamb Gyro From the Rotisserie with Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki

Gyro Pita
$11.00

Lamb Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt Sauce on Side

Chicken Gyro Pita (Spicy)
$11.00

Spicy Chicken Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt Sauce on Side

Chicken Souvlaki Bowl (32oz)
$15.00

Marinated Cubes of Grilled Chicken, Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki

Lunch Greek Salad Combo
$16.00

24oz Greek Salad, Choice of Protein, Choice of 1 Side, Choice of 1 Drink. Includes 1 House Greek Dressing, 1Pita, 1 Yogurt

Hummus App
$6.50

8oz Container Hummus (pureed Chickpeas, Tahini, Garlic & Spices) Served with 2 Pita Bread

Chicken Pitas

Chicken Souvlaki Pita
$11.00

Marinated Cubes of Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt Sauce on Side

Chicken Gyro Pita (Spicy)
$11.00

Spicy Chicken Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt Sauce on Side

Souvlaki

Pork Souvlaki Bowl (32oz)
$15.00

Marinated Pork Cubes with Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki

Chicken Souvlaki Bowl (32oz)
$15.00

Marinated Cubes of Grilled Chicken, Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki

Pork Souvlaki Pita
$11.00

Marinated Cubes of Grilled Pork, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt Sauce on Side

Greek Salad

Greek Salad Pita
$10.00
Lunch Greek Salad Combo
$16.00

24oz Greek Salad, Choice of Protein, Choice of 1 Side, Choice of 1 Drink. Includes 1 House Greek Dressing, 1Pita, 1 Yogurt

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Fingers
$9.00

Baklava

Baklava
$5.00

Cinnamon, Walnuts Layered in Phyllo Dough. Soaked in Honey Syrup

Falafel Pitas

Falafel Pita
$11.00

Falafel, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt Sauce on Side

Nachos

Greek Nachos
$9.00

House Made Pita Chips Topped with Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Peppers, Onion, Olives, Feta Served with Spicy Tzatziki on Side

Cheeseburgers

Kids Cheeseburger
$9.00

4oz Burger Patty with Cheese On Bun, Choice of 1 Side (Fries, Rice, Potato, Roasted Vegetables)

Cheeseburger
$11.00

Half Pound Angus Chuck Patty on Brioche Bun, Choice of Cheese (American, Feta, Mozzarella)

Pudding

Rice Pudding
$5.00

Ours is Homemade with Aborio Rice, Heavy Cream, Milk, Sugar, Kissed With Cinnamon. Creamy, Rich & Decadent

Tzatziki

Tzatziki App
$6.50

8oz Container of Tzatziki (Yogurt, Sour Cream, Cucumber, Garlic) Includes 2 Pita Bread

Hummus

Hummus App
$6.50

8oz Container Hummus (pureed Chickpeas, Tahini, Garlic & Spices) Served with 2 Pita Bread

More

Family Combo #3
$40.00

Choice of 4 Pitas, Choice of Large Greek Salad or Large Fries, Choice of 2 Liter Soda | Includes 1 Pita

Greek Feast Family Buffet For 4
$48.00

Feeds 4 | All The Fixings To Make Your Own Gyros! Choice of Up to 2 Proteins, Choice of Side Includes Large Greek Salad, 5 Pita Bread, 8oz Yogurt Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & 2 Liter Soda

Greek Eggrolls
$9.00

Spinach & Feta Or Cheese Wrapped in Flaky Phyllo Dough, Fried Golden Brown. Served with Tzatziki

Hamburger
$10.00

The Classic All American Burger. Half Pound Angus Chuck Patty on Brioche Bun

Kids Gyro Pita
$9.00

Lamb Gyro Wrapped in a Mini Pita with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yogurt on Side. Choice of 1 Side

Kids Hamburger
$9.00

4oz Burger Patty on Bun, Choice of 1 Side (Fries, Rice, Potato, Roasted Vegetables)

Kid Gyro Bowl
$10.00

Lamb Gyro From the Rotisserie Served with Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki

Lunch Bowl Combo (24oz)
$16.00

24oz Bowl Filled with Choice of Protein & Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) | Includes Choice of Side Greek Salad or Cup of Soup, Choice of Drink, 1 Pita Bread & 1 Yogurt Sauce

Georgios Bowl (32oz)
$18.00

Lamb Gyro, Sautéed Onions & Peppers Topped With Mozzarella with Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki

Mediterranean Bowl
$17.00

Chicken Souvlaki, Roasted Peppers, Feta Cheese Over Rice Topped with Hummus

Chicken Gyro Bowl (32oz)
$15.00

Our Famous Spicy Chicken Gyro with Choice of 1 Side (Rice, Potato, Fries, Roasted Vegetables) Includes 1 Pita & Tzatziki

Gyro Chipotle Melt
$14.50

Lamb Gyro, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella, Topped with Chipotle Aioli

SIDE Lemon Potato
$5.50

Oven Roasted Lemon Potatoes

SIDE Falafel
$8.00

6 Falafel Balls Served with 1 Pita & Tzatziki Sauce

SIDE Gyro Meat
$9.00

Lamb Gyro Sliced From the Rotisserie Served with 1 Pita & Tzatziki

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1021 Park Boulevard, Massapequa Park NY 11762

Directions

Gallery

Greek Street

orange starNo Reviews

