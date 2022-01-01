Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop
Your favorite local pizzeria since 1981!
4543 Grand Haven Rd,Ste A
Popular Items
Location
4543 Grand Haven Rd,Ste A
Norton Shores MI
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Booyahs Bar and Grill
Try our new online ordering!!
Pints & Quarts
Wings, Pizza, Burgers & More!
Tony's Pizza in the Park
Dine- in, take- out and contactless delivery available!
The Glenside Pub
Come in and enjoy!