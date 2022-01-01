Go
Greek Xpress

FRESH. GREEK. DELICIOUS.

182 New Hyde Park Road

Popular Items

Chicken Lemon Rice Soup$6.50
homemade classic Greek "Avgolemono" Soup
Small Greek Salad$11.95
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
Regular Pita$1.00
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$20.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Tzatziki (3oz)$1.50
Spinach Pies$10.95
two spinach pies made with homestyle stuffing and pastry dough
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$10.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
Chicken Souvlaki Stick$4.50
served with 1 pita bread (does not include any sauce. Must order separately if desired)
Gyro (Beef & Lamb) Pita$10.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
Tzatziki (3oz)$1.50
Location

182 New Hyde Park Road

Franklin Square NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Plattduetsche Park Restaurant & Beer Hall

Located at 1132 Hempstead Turnpike in Franklin Square, the Plattduetsche Park Restaurant, Catering & Biergarten has been serving up authentic German specialties and continental cuisine since 1939. Although currently limited to outdoor dining and take-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant is normally open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday, beginning at 12 noon. The Beer Hall at the Plattduetsche Biergarten is open year-round Friday through Sunday, hours change seasonally. You can enjoy a meal with full table service in our Beer Hall restaurant or a more casual experience downstairs or from our Brathaus in the warmer months. Live music is featured every Friday and Saturday night and Sunday brunch is served the last weekend of the month. In addition, the Plattduetsche offers catering facilities for groups of 10 to 700, off-site catering packages, a bar menu, outdoor and indoor festivals and theme nights throughout the year and Long Island's largest Biergarten.

Cheng Du

Texas Chicken & Burgers

Primo's Italian Street Food

